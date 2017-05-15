Fognini targets upset over under-par Murray – Sport24
Sport24
Fognini targets upset over under-par Murray
Sport24
Foligno – Fabio Fognini is hoping to capitalise on the mediocre form of Britain's world number one Andy Murray when they meet in the second round of the Rome Masters on Tuesday. Fognini, ranked 29th in the world, booked his place in the second round …
Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
