FOMWAN Marks 30th Anniversary with Awards Presentation

Oluwafunke Lasisi

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) a Non-profit Governmental Organisation (NGO) has celebrated its 30th anniversary to look at the role of women in the current economy crisis called recession. It has also presented awards to most performance and commitment members, individuals among others.

The Association, which was established and registered in 1985 with the Corporate Affairs Commission aiming to improve moral, educational, economic development among others in the society especially women, presented awards to 36 women and eight men.

Speaking at the event, the incumbent Amirah, Alhaja Ganiyat Ayomaya Oyeniyi said the association was established to bring women together to share their knowledge and skills among themselves so as to address physical and social needs, and also promote better relationship.

She said further, the marking of the anniversary would look at current burning issues among women to the forefront and launch a fund to the tune of N30 million to enable them achieve some of their targets in the area of empowerment, a befitting secretariat, Dawah bus and possibly Nursery/primary school in the town of Mushin in Lagos.

“The Association is spread across the 36 states in Nigeria with over 600 Local Government branches and 2000 affiliate groups. FOMWAN is the coordinating umbrella for Muslim women in Nigeria and organising, managing and coordinating activities involving women in the country especially in this Mushin Local Government”, Oyeniyi added.

She expressed appreciation to the first Amirah of the association, Alhaja Ramota Ogunmuyiwa and her colleagues who have made the existence of the association possible, Muslim women, Patrons, Matrons, lovers of FOMWAN, members, mosques among who have been supportive for the existence of the association and the coming through of the anniversary.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Dr. Abdul Lateef AbdulHakeem, who spoke on the role of women in the economic recession from an Islamic perspective, said women build the most important part of the society by taking care of the home, children and other vital welfare.

He advised women to explored and follow the direction of God in whatever they do as He is the only the rewarding Saviour.

