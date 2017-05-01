Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Eden Hazard has admitted he was “scared” in the build-up to Chelsea’s crucial victory over Everton on Sunday.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Man City loanee Aaron Mooy has been named Huddersfield Town’s player of the year after a stunning season with the Terriers.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has compiled two transfer lists depending on whether the club qualifies for the Champions League next season. M.E.N. Sportunderstands Mourinho wants United to be prepared to break the world record £89m fee paid for Paul Pogba in an attempt to assemble a title-challenging squad next season. However, the United manager believes certain targets would be unattainable if United fail to re-enter the Champions League through finishing in the Premier League top four or winning the Europa League.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Jurgen Klopp has hinted young Liverpool strike duo Ben Woodburn and Rhian Brewster will be given further first-team chances next season.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Alan Shearer has revealed his concerns about Newcastle United’s summer transfer budget. The Toon legend feels that Rafa Benitez requires at least £150m to spend this summer

SUNDERLAND ECHO David Moyes will meet with Ellis Short and Martin Bain in the coming days and weeks to assess Sunderland’s plans to bounce back from the drop.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Saido Berahino has changed his story by now claiming that he WAS too heavy at West Bromwich Albion.

EXPRESS & STAR Nouha Dicko says Wolves let their fans down after their latest defeat – but wants to be a player Paul Lambert can count on next season.

THE DAILY ECHO Shane Long’s future will be decided in the summer after Claude Puel tried to downplay questions over the striker’s future.

HULL DAILY MAIL Eldin Jakupovic believes his last-minute penalty save was among the most important of his career after helping Hull City retain their two-point cushion above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Gylfi Sigurdsson insists he does not care about the speculation over his Swansea City future, he only has eyes on making sure the club are not in the Championship next season.

FULHAM CHRONICLE Manchester United are the latest team to be linked with a move for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, but it is understood that the teenager is not for sale, with Sessegnon set to sign a new contract with the club in the summer.

SOUTH LONDON PRESS Karl Robinson confirmed that the 3-0 win over Swindon will not be captain Johnnie Jackson’s last game for Charlton Athletic.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Kyle Bartley made an impassioned plea for Leeds United’s owners to extend Garry Monk’s reign as head coach after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Norwich City killed the club’s play-off chances.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Gary Rowett says there were signs in the victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers of how he wants his Derby County team to play.

THE BOLTON NEWS Jem Karacan’s match-winning efforts in the last two games of the season substantiated Wanderers’ efforts to land him, says Phil Parkinson.

