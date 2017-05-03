Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester United are said to have opened talks with Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The transfer of Antoine Griezmann satisfies both Jose Mourinho and Manchester United investors.

Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg does not appear keen on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United this summer.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Chelsea have been given an injury scare in their quest to win the double, with Thibaut Courtois hurting his right ankle again.

The Blues will hand striker Tammy Abraham a new contract in the summer to secure his long-term future at the club.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has warned his potential suitors that he will only move to a club in the Champions League.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool are not considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer.

The Reds will demand a fee of around £4m for defender Andre Wisdom this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says the club will offer Ryan Shawcross a new contract in a bid to keep him from potential rivals.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman admits he would be open to a return to Scottish football, as he looks to emulate Fraser Forster’s pathway to the Premier League.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Former Birmingham City defender Darren Purse believes that the board of the club need to financially back whoever is in charge next season if they want to see the club return to the Premier League.

Birmingham City have been handed a major boost ahead of their final day showdown with Bristol City following the news Che Adams’ red card has been overturned.

EXPRESS & STAR Helder Costa has been ruled out of Sunday’s end-of-season finale against Preston at Molineux.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull want to sign Andrea Ranocchia permanently in summer but won’t do so for less than £8.4m, according to the Italian press.

Hull’s Marco Silva is a managerial target for FC Porto this summer, according to the Portuguese press.

LEICESTER MERCURY Tom Lawrence says he is unsure what his future holds at Leicester City as his impressive loan spell at Ipswich comes to an end.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Kyle Bartley has revealed that he will return to Swansea City when his loan spell with Leeds United comes to an end next week.

WEST LONDON SPORT Ian Holloway says QPR need to emulate Brentford as his side look to strengthen following a troubled season.

FULHAM CHRONICLE Chris Martin’s loan deal will allow him to play in Fulham’s play-off campaign.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is closing in on 100 per cent control of Leeds United after “positive talks” with Massimo Cellino over a complete takeover.

EVENING GAZETTE Marten de Roon says the Boro players let Aitor Karanka down – and they have no intention of doing it again with new boss Steve Agnew.

THE STAR Daniel Lafferty believes Sheffield United have the potential to challenge for honours every season after being crowned League One champions.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has quashed speculation linking Emerson Hyndman with a permanent move north of the border after insisting he had no plans to sell any of the club’s rising stars.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

