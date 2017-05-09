Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester City will not be selling Sergio Aguero to Manchester United this summer – or any other summer.

Yaya Toure wants to sign a new contract at Manchester City – if he remains a key player under Pep Guardiola.

Daniel Levy has warned Tottenham players their excellent performances this season are no guarantee of new contracts.

The demolition of White Hart Lane will start the day after Tottenham’s final game at the 118-year-old ground, against Manchester United on Sunday.

Desperate Chelsea fans are already being asked to pay in excess of £1700 to see their side potentially clinch the League title at West Brom on Friday night.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has backed Bayern Munich’s pursuit of unsettled Gunners star Alexis Sanchez.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Virgil van Dijk remains Liverpool’s No 1 defensive target this summer – despite reports linking them with a £25million move for Burnley’s Michael Keane.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are not expected to join the race for Yaya Toure – despite reports linking the Magpies with a shock summer swoop.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland will overhaul their squad this summer – and the club has appointed scouting expert Rob Mackenzie to help.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Reece Brown has reached the end of the road with Birmingham City after the club announced his release.

EXPRESS & STAR Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will meet with Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho later this week as he looks to push through a deal for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

THE SENTINEL Port Vale manager Michael Brown has confirmed he wants to sign Andre Bikey – and is speaking to the player to try to get a deal done.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Puel is adamant Virgil van Dijk’s future is at Saints in the midst of continued speculation over a potential exit this summer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Sean Dyche insists Burnley are under ‘no pressure’ to sell Michael Keane this summer as the Clarets defender continues to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Eddie Howe has thanked Bournemouth’s owners for allowing him to manage Cherries “without any interference” – and says he hopes he has done “okay” in return.

LEICESTER MERCURY Ahmed Musa could leave Leicester City this summer if the club bring in more strikers over the summer.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds United boss Garry Monk has made Swansea City defender Kyle Bartley his first transfer priority this summer.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby County will match any bids tabled for Bristol City defender Aden Flint.

NOTTINGHAM POST Kevin Nolan is braced for a busy week of negotiations as he primes himself for talks with Notts County’s out-of-contract stars.

THE BOLTON NEWS Adam Le Fondre will give Bolton Wanderers first refusal on his services next season.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Uwe Rosler says the wheels are already turning at Fleetwood Town as plans for next season begin in earnest.

THE STAR Ipswich Town are thought to be the favourites to sign Cardiff City midfielder Tom Adeyemi.

EVENING TIMES Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has given the strongest indication yet that he has no intention of quitting Parkhead to return to the Premier League in England.

