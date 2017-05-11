Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

Jamie Vardy is on Atletico Madrid’s list of transfer targets if Diego Simeone stays at the club.

Leicester are keeping tabs on Luton defender James Justin with a view to signing the teenager.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Diego Costa has confirmed he will decide his future at Chelsea after the end of the season.

Shkodran Mustafi has admitted he fears Arsenal have left it too late to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea have begun their search to sell the naming rights to their new stadium, which will retain Stamford Bridge in its title.

Pep Guardiola is considering a summer reunion with former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, according to reports.

Manchester United should be ’embarrassed’ by their league position – despite being on the cusp of reaching the Europa League final, according to former skipper Roy Keane.

Real Madrid would drop Keylor Navas for David de Gea ‘tomorrow’ – according to Steve McManaman.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Everton target Wayne Rooney has given the clearest indication yet that he will be leaving Manchester United this summer.

Lucas Leiva believes Liverpool have two “finals” ahead of them as they fight to secure a place in the top four and with it a coveted Champions League place.

Everton will definitely begin their Europa League campaign in July – irrespective of whether or not Manchester United lift the trophy later this month.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar could be off-loaded this summer with Rafa Benitez’s rebuilding project now ready to get under way.

Sunderland will be a big draw for players in the Championship next season after struggling for years to attract top talent in the Premier League, according to David Moyes.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Jermain Defoe has paid tribute to the Sunderland support ahead of what is likely to be his final game at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Billy Jones says he is determined to play his part in a promotion campaign with Sunderland next season.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Harry Redknapp has delivered an upbeat message – ‘planning a promotion push starts now’ – as he readies himself to become Birmingham City’s new manager.

EXPRESS & STAR Tony Pulis says he has not had enough depth to his squad during the run-in to rest as many fatigued players as he would have liked.

Jack Price could be the first casualty of Wolves’ summer clear-out as Paul Lambert and Kevin Thelwell prepare for crunch budget talks.

THE SENTINEL Galatasaray are preparing a bid for Bruno Martins Indi if Stoke choose not to take up an option to make his loan from Porto permanent.

Stoke are showing an interest in Coventry City rookie defender Chris Camwell.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Peul insists Southampton still have plenty to play for in their three remaining Premier League fixtures.

Maya Yoshida has demanded more from Southampton after admitting they were too easily beaten by Arsenal on Wednesday.

HULL DAILY MAIL Lazar Markovic has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds have fined Charlie Taylor two weeks’ wages over his refusal to play at Wigan amid confirmation from Tony Pulis that West Brom are in negotiations to sign the left-back.

NOTTINGHAM POST Nottingham Forest have been linked with a player dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ – Walsall midfielder Erhun Oztumer.

THE PINK UN Alex Neil has backed former Norwich City No 1 John Ruddy to land a Premier League move following his release from Carrow Road.

EVENING GAZETTE West Brom have not approached Middlesbrough over Ben Gibson, Baggies boss Tony Pulis insists.

Middlesbrough have opted against signing Hearts defender Jordan McGhee on a permanent basis.

WALES ONLINE Paul Clement has revealed Kyle Bartley will remain at Swansea after returning from his season-long loan at Leeds.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton are attempting to solve debts with HMRC which resulted in two winding-up petitions being served to the club.

THE ARGUS Brighton and Hove Albion winger Solly March is aiming to take the Premier League by storm.

THE STAR Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson hopes head coach Carlos Carvalhal extends his stay at Hillsborough.

EVENING TIMES Charlie Adam doesn’t see why signing old boys like Steven Naismith this summer should be seen as a step backwards for a club like Rangers.

