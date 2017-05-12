Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD West Ham are interested in signing defender Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City. The Argentine is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho fears any attempts to sign Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier this summer will end in failure.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists his focus is fully on the club securing the Premier League title amid talk of a return to Serie A with Inter Milan.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on a reunion with Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes. The pair enjoyed great success during their time at Barcelona.

Manchester United supporters could be forced to pay as much as £2,000 for their side’s Europa League final match with Ajax.

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz is wanted on loan by La Liga side Malaga next season.

THE STAR Hull defender Harry Maguire has put contract talks with the club on hold until their battle to stay in the Premier League has been decided. Tottenham and Liverpool are among the sides keeping tabs.

GET WEST LONDON Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano believes 16-year-old team-mate and Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon is the future of English football.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are set to pocket a huge £95m after returning to the Premier League less than a year after being relegated, as Championship winners.

Sunderland are bracing themselves for life without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, by making another move for Napoli’s Rafael Cabral.

EXPRESS & STAR Craig Gardner has now officially joined Birmingham City on a three-year contract from West Brom for £2m.

Should Chelsea beat West Brom tonight, they will have to wait until their final home game of the season before they can lift the Premier League trophy.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

