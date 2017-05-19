Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Chelsea plan to make Eden Hazard the focal point of their team for years to come as they prepare a £300,000-a-week contract offer for the Belgium international.

Harry Redknapp has warned potential suitors Romelu Lukaku is not worth “crazy money” because he lacks consistency.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here Manchester United have been advised to sign Jordan Pickford from Sunderland this summer if David de Gea moves to Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann’s future at Atletico Madrid will depend on the Spanish club’s ability to find a replacement for the Manchester United transfer target.

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Julian Draxler insists financial considerations did not sway his decision to turn down Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have not made any formal bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe despite reports in Spain.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been warned he risks repeating his time as a Tottenham flop if he quits Swansea.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has claimed he once came close to joining Aston Villa during the 1997/98 season.

Robbie Keane has emerged as a potential transfer target for Harry Redknapp at Birmingham City.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Burnley forward Ashley Barnes is one of a handful of new names linked with Newcastle.

EXPRESS & STAR Wolves manager Paul Lambert is among the favourites to take the vacant Norwich City job.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County expect to make eight new signings this summer, says owner Alan Hardy.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to keep former Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, Watford and Brighton.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Puel says it is “normal” that Southampton plan to review his position at the end of the season.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Leon Britton hopes Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson both stay at Swansea.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Tyrone Mings faces disciplinary action after the Bournemouth defender was spotted on a night out in Dublin.

Eddie Howe has refused to rule out the possibility of Marc Wilson making a permanent move to West Brom this summer.

THE STAR Glenn Loovens has given his full backing to Carlos Carvalhal and hopes he will remain at Sheffield Wednesday.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn have offered a new contract to 20-year-old Connor Mahoney in a bid to keep the forward at Ewood Park.

THE PINK UN Norwich are looking to offload Yanic Wildschut after the forward failed to impress following his deadline-day signing from Wigan.

LEICESTER MERCURY Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is among the favourites to replace Walter Mazzarri at Watford.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull’s hopes of keeping Marco Silva at the club are “fast receding” as the Tigers boss considers his next move.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

