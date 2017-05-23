Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Bacary Sagna said he was still in the dark over his future following the final game of the season.

Pep Guardiola had a lengthy chat with Yaya Toure on the touchline as Manchester City’s win over Watford was coming to the end. Asked for details of the conversation, he simply replied: “I said thank you for all he has done in that season”.

Juan Mata wants to stay at Manchester United and enjoy the good times with the Reds support.

NEWHAM RECORDER Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here West Ham are set to make their first signing of the summer this week with Manchester City star Pablo Zabaleta poised to agree terms for a move.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Rob Holding could have left Arsenal in January on loan but admits he is grateful for manager Arsene Wenger’s show of faith as he prepares to start Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Slaven Bilic will continue as West Ham manager following a positive meeting with the club’s owners but he has not been given a new contract and his position will be assessed again later in the year.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce will meet chairman Steve Parish this week to discuss the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO James Milner says he would be happy to continue as Liverpool’s left-back next season if needed – but admits it’s a decision for Jurgen Klopp to make this summer.

Evertonians are wondering if there is any significance to a Ross Barkley post on social media forum Instagram.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United appear set to firm up their long-standing interest in Angers forward Nicolas Pepe.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Tony Pulis reckons James Morrison has not been unsettled by a shortage of starts in the latter stages of the season.

EXPRESS & STAR Reports linking Wolves with well-travelled Portuguese boss Jose Couceiro are believed to be wide of the mark – but the ongoing managerial vacuum shows no sign of ending.

Tony Pulis has admitted Albion may have to spend big this summer just to stand still in next season’s Premier League.

THE DAILY ECHO Premier League bosses could deliver a make-or-break verdict on Saints’ potential £200m Chinese takeover in the next week.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Tony Mowbray has agreed to stay on as Blackburn Rovers head coach after productive talks with the club’s owners.

Adam Henley is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and MLS after being released by Rovers.

LEICESTER MERCURY Leicester City’s pursuit of Kara Mbodji has been given a huge boost as the Senegal defender has been told he can leave Anderlecht this summer.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Paul Clement has lifted the lid on the type of players he wants to bring to Swansea City this summer, and revealed why former boss Carlo Ancelotti will always be a touchstone in his career.

SOUTH LONDON PRESS Chairman John Berylson has committed himself to footing the bill to make Millwall contenders in the Championship next season.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Middlesbrough chief scout Victor Orta is in the running to become Leeds United’s new technical director.

NOTTINGHAM POST Midfielder David Vaughan feels it could be the ‘start of something’ special at Nottingham Forest next season, after penning a new deal to stay at the club.

THE BOLTON NEWS Jem Karacan is close to being named Wanderers’ first signing of the summer.

THE STAR A decision on the future of Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal could be made shortly.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Jubilant Steve Cook believes Bournemouth can now attract the best players in the world after the penning the latest chapter in their incredible story.

EVENING TIMES Young Player of the Year Kieran Tierney insists he never had his head turned by the prospect of a big-money move to England as his only thought was on earning a new deal at Celtic.

Pedro Caixinha believes he has found the style of football which will take Rangers forward next season.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

