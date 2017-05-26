Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Pep Guardiola faces a battle with former club Bayern Munich to sign Alexis Sanchez. The German champions believe the Arsenal striker is intent on a move to the Allianz Arena and are prepared to offer him a deal worth £230,000-a-week.

Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva flew into Manchester on Thursday night as odds were slashed on him becoming Pep Guardiola’s first signing of the summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has prioritised four key signings in the summer transfer window.

Marco Silva has resigned as head coach of Hull City after seeing himself become the leading candidate to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace.

Slaven Bilic has warned it will not be easy for West Ham to secure their top transfer targets this summer.

Bertrand Traore is hopeful he has done enough to secure a place in Chelsea’s first-team squad next season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Steven Gerrard is convinced that Jurgen Klopp will attract some stellar signings this summer as he warned Liverpool must “seize the moment” following the club’s return to the Champions League.

Everton target Davy Klaassen believes nobody would blame him if he left Ajax this summer.

Former Everton striker Lacina Traore wants a Premier League return.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley is wanted by a host of Championship clubs, with Derby County leading the chase for his signature.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is reportedly interested in the Sunderland job, while the Black Cats also have Paul Lambert and Garry Monk on their shortlist.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Derby County are set to rival Aston Villa to land Burnley winger George Boyd this summer.

Former Birmingham City and West Brom defender Darren Purse has joined Enfield Town’s new management set-up.

STOKE SENTINEL Shay Given leads a cast of six Stoke City players departing the club this summer.

EXPRESS & STAR Wolves are in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo as they close in on their next boss, the Express & Star understands.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton have released Cuco Martina, Martin Caceres, Lloyd Isgrove and teenager Harley Willard at the end of their contracts.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Tony Mowbray believes Connor Mahoney will “test the market” and doesn’t expect the attacker to sign a new deal at Blackburn Rovers this summer.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has praised the work of the club’s owners and chairman, insisting he has full trust in their plans moving forward.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Andrea Radrizzani vowed to move on with “no regrets” after Garry Monk quit his job as Leeds United head coach and left him looking for a new first-team boss just two days into his reign as owner.

NOTTINGHAM POST Notts County are closing in on their second summer signing after fending off Port Vale in the chase for Hartlepool United’s Lewis Alessandra.

THE STAR Fresh from agreeing a contract extension, boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he wants to sign “four or five players” to strengthen his squad.

WATFORD OBSERVER Garry Monk will find himself near the top of Watford owner Gino Pozzo’s shortlist to be the club’s head coach should he miss out on first choice Marco Silva.

