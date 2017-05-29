Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Ander Herrera will snub any approach from Barcelona to lure him to the Nou Camp from Manchester United.

Manchester United will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

Jonny Evans was “made to play for Manchester United” and it was a huge surprise when the club let him go, according to former team-mate Phil Bardsley.

John Terry has called on Chelsea "act fast" in the transfer window this summer as the club looks to build on their title-winning success.

Frank Lampard has praised Mauricio Pochettino’s methods at Tottenham as the former Chelsea player looks to move into management.

Eden Hazard has joked that a new contract could prevent Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku this summer.

New West Ham signing Pablo Zabaleta has urged the club to adopt a new mentality in their quest to win a first major trophy since 1980.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Morgan Schneiderlin admits that his January move to Everton has helped put a smile back on his face.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has welcomed the prospect of Romelu Lukaku joining him at Stamford Bridge.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United will be offered the opportunity to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia this summer.

Sunderland target Derek McInnes says it would ‘take something special’ for him to leave Aberdeen.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Jordan Pickford is in high demand this summer with West Ham United the latest club to be strongly linked with a move for the Sunderland goalkeeper.

Italian giants AC Milan and Lazio are reported to be weighing up moves for £6m-rated Sunderland striker Fabio Borini.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp is reportedly lining up a raid on former club Queens Park Rangers with Conor Washington said to be on his radar.

West Brom have been named among a host of fellow Premier League clubs who are said to have watched Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic at Hampden Park on Saturday.

EXPRESS & STAR Defender Gareth McAuley has backed Tony Pulis to remain as Albion head coach despite reports surfacing he is considering his future.

THE SENTINEL Lee Grant insists he has now got his head around the body blow of being dropped in favour of Jack Butland towards the end of the season.

Port Vale’s longest-serving player, Adam Yates, is hopeful of agreeing a new contract to keep him at the club for a ninth season.

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton are being linked with AZ Alkmaar’s 23-year-old left-back Ridgeciano Haps.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says decisions over incomings and outgoings at the club will lie with him.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Eddie Howe is convinced Jordon Ibe will fulfil his potential with Cherries but admits the winger is finding his club-record price tag “difficult” to handle.

LEICESTER MERCURY Ron-Robert Zieler is in high demand with a host of clubs looking to offer the Leicester City goalkeeper a return to the Bundesliga.

Manchester United have reportedly put Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a two-man transfer shortlist.

Leicester City’s Tom Lawrence has reportedly been made a top target by Newcastle as they look to strengthen for their Premier League challenge.

Leicester City are reportedly in talks to sign the former Barcelona and Juventus centre-half Martin Caceres.

NOTTINGHAM POST Pajtim Kasami looks set to leave Olympiakos following his unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

THE PINK UN Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber are on the same page when it comes to Norwich City raiding the German transfer market this summer for new recruits.

WALES ONLINE Swansea City have been tracking Eibar midfielder Dani Garcia.

WIGAN EVENING POST Portsmouth boss Paul Cook is looking increasingly likely to become the new Wigan Athletic manager.

THE STAR Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists it would take a huge job to lure him away from the club.

Charlton Athletic and Southend have been warned to expect further bids for Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard as Chris Wilder presses ahead with his summer recruitment drive.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER Huddersfield Town’s Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown will discuss his future with his agent after Monday’s Championship play-off final.

BRISTOL POST Bristol City have reportedly made a bid for Swindon Town midfielder Yaser Kasim.

City have also been linked with Premier League striker and former Bristol Rovers loanee Oliver McBurnie as speculation continues around who might replace Tammy Abraham in the Robins side.

EVENING TIMES Rangers have been told they will not get Motherwell duo Louis Moult and Ben Heneghan on the cheap this summer.

Brendan Rodgers is believed to be keen on taking Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes to Celtic Park this summer.

