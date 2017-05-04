Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Antoine Griezmann has agreed a £280k-a-week contract with Manchester United who are happy to pay a buy-out clause of £89m in a total package worth a staggering £170m.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing up AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, as potential replacements for ‘keeper David de Gea.

Willian is fighting for his Chelsea future as boss Antonio Conte plots a summer reshuffle.

Chelsea turned down the opportunity to sign Kylian Mbappe for just £17k four years ago, with the Monaco striker currently valued at over £100m.

Ellis Short is in talks with two potential buyers as he looks to leave relegated Sunderland.

Nolito will look to leave Manchester City if he cannot play regularly.

Bayern Munich have held talks with the agent of Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, as they continue to pursue a summer move.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both watching developments regarding Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand’s future.

Antonio Conte seems likely to let Kurt Zouma go out on loan next season to help kick-start his Chelsea career.

Olivier Giroud’s agent says the striker will decide on his future at Arsenal when he knows if Arsene Wenger is staying.

Birmingham’s Chinese owners are under growing pressure to sign up Harry Redknapp for next season.

Manchester United have had a £72m bid for Kylian Mbappe turned down, with Monaco wanting a world-record £100m for the 18-year-old forward.

Manchester United are set to make their first move for Torino forward Andrea Belotti, with the club prepared to bid £64m.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists he does not take criticism too personally but says he ‘hates himself’ when he loses.

Toby Alderweireld has stalled on renewing his contract at Tottenham with the defender demanding the same salary as Harry Kane.

Watford players have been left shattered by Walter Mazzari’s tough training regime.

Marco Silva is emerging as a target for Southampton should they sack manager Claude Puel.

Bournemouth are closing in on signing Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Chelsea are planning to stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019-20 season because of delays to the start of structural work on their new stadium.

Pedro Caixinha is preparing to stage a wholesale clear-out of players at Ibrox this summer, after holding crunch talks on Wednesday.

Roma are likely to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who has also attracted the attention of Premier League big-hitters Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract at Everton.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hijack Manchester United’s interest in Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

