Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Liverpool believe they can beat bitter rivals Manchester United to Burnley’s £25m-rated defender Michael Keane.

Striker-hungry West Ham are interested in Anderlecht star Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Everton are in pole position to sign Jordan Pickford from relegated Sunderland.

Mario Balotelli is in talks to join Spanish club Las Palmas next season.

Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith and could move for him if he loses Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Leeds rebel Charlie Taylor is set to join West Brom on a Bosman free transfer.

Leicester striker Ahmed Musa could be on his way out of the club this summer – just a year after joining them.

Willy Caballero could quit Manchester City this summer to boost his starting prospects – even though he’s their current No 1, with Claudio Bravo injured and Joe Hart out on loan.

Manchester United are confident of winning the race to sign Michael Keane with the Burnley centre-half setting his sights on a return to Old Trafford.

Everton will make a £10m offer for Sunderland’s brilliant young keeper Jordan Pickford.

Sunderland have brought in top talent-spotter Rob Mackenzie to help plot their Premier League return.

Lionel Messi is close to signing a new deal with Barcelona, according to the club’s vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Yaya Toure is willing to snub the chance to stay at Manchester City – because he wants more game time.

Everton have stepped up their interest in Anderlecht midfield prodigy Leander Dendoncker.

Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman seriously considered a switch to Manchester City.

Mark Hughes has warned Jack Butland against seeking a move this summer.

Coach Thomas Tuchel could leave Borussia Dortmund thus summer after public disagreements with the club’s board.

Everton are closing in on a deal to land Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Sergio Aguero is not interested in a cross-city switch to Manchester United this summer.

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Atletico Madrid left back Theo Hernandez after the youngster reportedly passed his medical with the club on Monday.

Milan have no interest in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to the Italian club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Liverpool remain confident of sealing a £50m summer swoop for Virgil van Dijk – despite claims by Claude Puel he is staying at Southampton.

Manchester City have handed 19-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo a fresh deal with Celtic and Everton interested in their academy graduate.

Lucas Perez is being chased by a handful of La Liga clubs as he eyes a return to his homeland after a frustrating first season at Arsenal.

Everton are competing with Tottenham to sign Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, a graduate of Barcelona’s academy.

Celtic have moved closer to a stunning summer swoop for Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke.

Goalkeeper Logan Bailly is keen on a move to Standard Liege after admitting his Celtic career is over.

