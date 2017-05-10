Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract at Manchester United includes a gigantic bonus for the number of goals he scored worth up to £143,000 per goal.

Real Madrid have offered James Rodriguez to Manchester United but Antoine Griezmann remains their No 1 target.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would welcome a move to Liverpool as the Arsenal star weighs up his future.

Swansea boss Paul Clement will net £750,000 in bonuses if he secures the club’s Premier League status.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is still not prepared to rip up the club’s wage structure, despite their best Premier League season.

Brighton want Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 19, on loan next season. The striker was a success at Bristol City this season, scoring 23 goals.

West Ham are monitoring developments with Yaya Toure at Manchester City.

Antonio Conte is pushing the Chelsea hierarchy to land £65m Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Manchester City could offer Jason Denayer to Arsenal as part of any deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United’s lack of urgency could see Jose Mourinho lose out to Liverpool in the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane.

Chelsea and Real Madrid will be protagonists in this summer’s goalkeeping merry-go-round – if David de Gea stays at Manchester United.

Everton are eyeing a cut-price move for Malaga star Sandro Ramirez.

Arsene Wenger has put himself on a collision course with Arsenal over his future after insisting point-blank that he will refuse to work with a director of football.

Champions-elect Chelsea will offer Antonio Conte a stunning new deal and substantial transfer funds this summer to see off sustained interest from Chinese-backed Inter Milan.

Eric Dier is poised to be the first Tottenham player to test chairman Daniel Levy’s get-tough policy on further pay-rises.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been given the green light to open talks for two players he has personally scouted in the past week – Malaga striker Sandro and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaasen.

Antonio Conte is set to give forgotten Chelsea left-back Abdul Baba Rahman a second chance this summer.

West Ham have no intention of sacking Slaven Bilic at the end of this season and are considering making Yaya Toure one of their major signings in the summer, should he leave Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez expects Leicester to honour the agreement they struck last summer and allow him to leave at the end of this season, which will spark interest from Tottenham and Arsenal.

Riyad Mahrez is ready to push for a move away from Leicester, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all keen on the Algerian winger.

Antonio Conte is desperate to bring Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.

Craig Shakespeare says he is not fretting over whether he will land the Leicester job in the summer.

Chelsea are ready to sell Diego Costa this summer if the price is right, and Atletico Madrid are hoping to persuade Costa not to head to China after all.

Manchester United are ready to go to war with Chelsea in the battle to sign Romelu Lukaku.

West Brom are closing in on a £4m deal for Leeds contract rebel Charlie Taylor.

Hull winger Shaun Maloney, 34, could return to Scotland this summer to join Aberdeen on a free transfer.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United want Portsmouth defender Enda Stevens.

The post Football Headlines: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

