Football is all about professionalism-Ammeh

Adjudged man-of-the match in Tornadoes 3-0 victory over MFM on match day 21 of the Nigeria Professional Football league at the weekend, Ammeh Angel Wilfred is happy with his new found form, predicting that the victory came at a time when the spirit was tilting towards a nose dive.

Tornadoes started the game with eyes on goal as Samuel Agba well-taken volley was tipped off over the goal post by MFM goalkeeper, Nasamu Emmanuel.

As the host continued to mount pressures and dominate the proceedings, Ammeh broke the deadlock in the 37th as he calmly collected a loose ball in the box of the visitors rattled the defense and took a left shot to the roof of the net that left Nasamu helpless.

An elated Ammeh did not however fail to lament initial lone goal loss to Kano pillars in a tie in which he believes the Minna landlords fought to the finish.

“We were not happy that we lost in Kano and we have to return to winning ways that was why we all came out fighting hard to ensure that we get the total victory, and am happy we won.

“Personally am happy to have scored. Incidentally it was against MFM who provided initial platform for my career but in football it is about professionalism not sentiment,” enthused the attacking midfielder who predicted that the team will continue to wax stronger as the league progresses.

Wakili Abdullahi Musa’s brace in the 45th minute and 51st minute were enough to hand Tornadoes who are currently having Lokoja as base their first heavy victory. Tornadoes will next meet Gombe United mid week.

On paper Tornadoes who are 7th on the log should have a jolly ride against Gombe United who are 10 places below. The match however promises to be full battle as earning an away win does not come on a platter.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

