Football Manager In Court Over Alleged N380,000 Visa Fraud

A football manager, Christopher John, docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a man of N380,000 under false pretext, was on Thursday granted N400,000 bail.

John collected N380,000 from the complainant, Mr Osayande Odemwingie, for processing a visa and ticket for him.

John, 43, who entered a `not-guilty’ plea to the charge of stealing and fraud is a resident of Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.O. Awope, who granted the defendant bail, also ordered him to produce two sureties each in like sum,as part of the bail conditions.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 21, 2016 at Ojokoro, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

He said that the accused collected N380,000 from Odemwingie, a footballer, on the pretext of processing a visa and ticket to Beruit City, Lebanon.

Ayorinde said that when the accused collected the money, he told the complainant to go to the airport and wait at the departure lounge that he will bring the visa and ticket.

“After the accused obtained the money, he told the complainant that he will bring the visa and ticket, two hours before the departure time.

“The day of the travelling, the complainant went to the airport and waited for the accused to bring the visa and ticket, but he was nowhere to be found.

“The accused cell phone was called, he refused to pick it and later switched it off and the complainant missed the flight.

“The accused was later arrested after nine months of his disappearance,” he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes 15 years imprisonment as penalty for obtaining money under false pretences.

The case was adjourned until May 15 for mention. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

