Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United will have to make Antoine Griezmann the Premier League’s best-paid player if they are serious about signing him this summer – and a deal could cost the club £155m.

United will discover in the next 24 hours if Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw have a chance of being involved in the Europa League semi-final, first leg against Celta Vigo in Spain after both players had scans on Monday.

Arsenal are reluctant to increase Mesut Ozil’s contract offer amid growing concerns over his commitment.

Sergio Aguero will have a scan on Wednesday to determine if he can play a part in the rest of Manchester City’s season.

Newcastle and West Brom are among the clubs leading the chase to sign Celtic’s £9m-rated defender Jozo Simunovic.

Crystal Palace are keen on Lorient striker Benjanin Moukandjo, who would be available for around £4.5m.

Michael O’Neill is a contender to take over at Norwich City although Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is still the favourite.

Kyle Walker was furious after being dropped by Spurs, and Manchester City are primed to make a summer move.

Arsenal have Hoffenheim’s Alexander Rosen on their radar in their search for a director of football.

Toby Alderweireld has insisted on the inclusion of a release clause if he is to sign a new deal at Tottenham.

Manchester City are still attempting to sign France winger Kingsley Coman this summer despite his having completed a permanent transfer from Juventus to Bayern last week.

Mesut Ozil said farewell to White Hart Lane by taking his Arsenal frustration out on a door in the aftermath of the final north London derby to be played at Tottenham Hotspur’s traditional home.

Luke Shaw is expected to miss the rest of Manchester United’s season and England’s World Cup Qualifier against Scotland after suffering another injury setback.

Tottenham could shelve their long-standing interest in Wilfried Zaha as a result of the Crystal Palace winger’s decision to represent Ivory Coast, amid concerns over his potential regular participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea are confident they have won the race to land £50m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Former Manchester City trainee Ahmad Benali could return to England from Serie A – with Southampton and West Ham interested.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to undergo a double hernia operation on Tuesday – after playing in agony for four months.

Claude Puel is fighting to save his job at Southampton after a string of training ground bust-ups.

West Brom are weighing up a move for Sporting Lisbon’s £30m-rated midfielder William Carvalho.

Celtic star Stuart Armstrong is on Brighton’s radar as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Hearts have told Billy King, 22, that he is free to leave Tynecastle.

