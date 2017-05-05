Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with James Rodriguez, and the Colombian could be part of a swap deal involving keeper David de Gea who looks set to join Real Madrid.

Chelsea are lining up a move for Brighton keeper David Stockdale who could head to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino fears the sack if Tottenham keep flopping at Wembley.

Leicester are confident they can fend off a £35m summer raid for Kasper Schmeichel.

Chelsea are prepared to pay Real Madrid £63.7m for Alvaro Morata, whose girlfriend has reportedly already bought a house in London.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has agreed a £75m move to China to sign for Chinese team Tianjin Quanjian which will see him take home £650,000 a week.

The Blues, meanwhile, are watching Ajax’s Colombian Davinson Sanchez.

Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon has been urged to stay at Fulham by Cottagers’ boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Mauricio Pochettino says Kyle Walker will remain at White Hart Lane next season despite rumours of an exit and a possible move to Manchester City.

Norwich skipper Jonny Howson could be among the departures from the Championship club amid a huge shake-up.

Middlesbrough keeper Victor Valdes is set to return to Spain this summer.

Chelsea are on high alert after Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale’s contract talks collapsed.

Tom Heaton is a summer target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Ryan Giggs is on the Middlesbrough shortlist to become their new permanent manager, although interim boss Steve Agnew remains the favourite for the job.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with 21-year-old Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are battling to secure the services of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe is tipped to join Real Madrid, following reports that the French club have rejected a £72m offer from Manchester United.

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has told his players that a summer cull at Ibrox will get underway next week.

Burnley players are set to scoop a huge bonus for ensuring the club’s Premier League survival.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are showing interest in signing Leicester’s Demarai Gray.

Sunderland could earn around £100m for finishing last in this season’s Premier League table.

Monaco are growing in confidence that Kylian Mbappe will be with them again next season despite interest from both Manchester clubs and Real Madrid.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe wants to sign experienced pair Jermain Defoe and John Terry to help guide his young squad.

West Brom are vying with Sevilla for Real Betis’s Italian right-back Cristiano Piccini.

Tony Pulis is making a new move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor.

The FA is considering ending its partnership with betting firms.

Manchester United are now targeting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as their next goalkeeper, if David De Gea does eventually join Real Madrid in the summer.

Arsenal look set to miss out on Arda Turan after the midfielder ruled out a move to London in favour of fighting for his place at Barcelona.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

