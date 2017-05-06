Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

John Terry has been offered the chance to join Diego Costa in China at Tianjin Quanjian.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton are monitoring Leicester winger Demarai Gray as he eyes a move away from the King Power Stadium for more football.

Crystal Palace and West Brom will lead the chase for Jermain Defoe this summer.

Southampton boss Claude Puel insists he does not feel under pressure and says his record this season should be enough to save him from the sack.

Rob Elliott admits Newcastle’s promotion-winning players fear for their futures.

Lewis Dunk hopes Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League will help follow in Michael Keane’s footsteps and land him an England call-up.

Walter Mazzarri has told his weary Watford players to get used to his training methods – or go.

West Brom are plotting a move for Jermain Defoe but £25m-rated Troy Deeney is still their top target.

Inter Milan are refusing to give up on luring Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte to the San Siro.

Riyad Mahrez is ready to spark a summer transfer scramble by quitting Leicester and he is keen to join a Champions League club.

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed he wants a reunion with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe if his side stay up.

There are fresh doubts over Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal future after they did not recall him from his loan at Bournemouth to rehab his broken leg.

Superstar Lionel Messi is holding out for a better Barcelona deal after ‘rejecting first new contract offer’.

Stoke may try to hijack their weekend hosts Bournemouth’s move for Chelsea legend John Terry.

Ronald Koeman has revealed he does not have full control over Everton’s summer signings.

Derby boss Gary Rowett is interested in Liverpool full-back Andre Wisdom – but not at £4m.

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The FA are hoping to control lucrative England player deals after the 2018 World Cup.

Manchester City are set to replace Nike with Under Armour as their kit supplier.

Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to look at Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

Mark Hughes has indicated he could reignite his interest in John Terry with a deal for Bruno Martins Indi appearing to hit the buffers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he will not be satisfied until he is captain of Liverpool.

Arsenal flop Lucas Perez is primed for a summer exit with Arsene Wenger set to snub him for Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

LA Galaxy want to commission an X Factor-style TV show in a bid to unearth British talent.

Steve Bruce has endured a difficult first season in charge of Aston Villa, but he insists the bruises on his face heading into the final game of the campaign are the result of mole removal surgery.

Pedro Caixinha is preparing for a wholesale clear-out of the Rangers squad `

Marcus Rashford is not the finished article yet and will only get better for Manchester United, Jesse Lingard has warned.

England are resigned to being without Marcus Rashford for the European Under-21 Championships this summer after indications from the Football Association that they will give the Manchester United striker the final say on whether the takes part.

