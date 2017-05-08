Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Romelu Lukaku could reject Chelsea for a switch to Manchester United as the Everton star is concerned by Antonio Conte’s tactics.

Chelsea are weighing up a £70m double raid on Roma with moves for Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger.

Everton are set to swoop for Italian striker Diego Falcinelli in a cut-price £9m deal this summer.

Antoine Griezmann has told Real Madrid he will be joining Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Tottenham must move quickly to beat Newcastle to land powerful Hull centre-half Harry Maguire.

Virgil van Dijk’s move to Chelsea is set to cost an astonishing £100m in fees and wages.

Chelsea will consider rivalling Liverpool for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita.

Swansea’s players have raised £60,000 to pay for fans’ tickets for Sunderland trip.

Alvaro Morata has reached an agreement to join Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.

Jose Mourinho has requested Manchester United sign Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, according to reports.

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe does not want to join Manchester United because of their style of football, according to reports in France.

Lucas Perez would be open to returning to Deportivo La Coruna in the summer after admitting to his frustration over a perceived lack of opportunities at Arsenal.

Sunderland will be looking for £30m this summer for their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is wanted by Everton.

Tottenham will take their players to Hong Kong for a showpiece friendly against local opposition as soon as the Premier League finishes this month.

The doctors operating on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s knee were so impressed with the Manchester United striker’s level of fitness, they wish to use him for further research.

