Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Jose Mourinho wants Everton’s Romelu Lukaku to be Manchester United’s next target man – and will offer Wayne Rooney as part of the deal.

Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

Ajax wonderkid Kasper Dolberg insists he will stay at the club next season.

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason says his head clash with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill “was like a bomb going off in my head” and doesn’t know when he’ll be playing again.

Arsenal have sent Jack Wilshere on a trip to Dubai as he aims to be fit for the start of next season.

Manchester United have told Real Madrid star James Rodriguez: ‘Come and be our new No 10’.

Liverpool are set to sign Luan, dubbed the ‘new Ronaldinho’, from Gremio for £26m, having been tracking the 24-year-old for a year.

Chelsea and Liverpool target Ben Gibson could stay at Middlesbrough and try to help them return to the Premier League.

West Ham and Everton are keen on Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham can keep their star players, having built a ‘special feeling’ at the club.

Victor Valdes will quit Middlesbrough after Premier League relegation, as Manchester City eye a deal for the former Barcelona goalkeeper.

Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives insists it is just a matter of time before Lionel Messi signs a new contract.

Manchester City have joined rivals United in the hunt for Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez.

Ivan Gazidis is being lined up to take over as the head of Major League Soccer if he loses his Arsenal power battle with manager Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United will make £36.5m from their Europa League campaign but will face a £22.5m penalty clause from their sponsor Adidas if they lose to Ajax in the final in Stockholm.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi has revealed: “If I wasn’t a footballer, I’d be a psychologist.”

Injured Niko Kranjcar is determined to shine at Rangers despite ongoing exit rumours.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

