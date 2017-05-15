Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Tottenham are fearing a whopping £110m swoop from Manchester United for Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a swoop for Benfica keeper Ederson.

Dele Alli says “anything can happen” as speculation persists linking him with a move away from Tottenham.

Michy Batshuayi could be on his way out of Chelsea, with West Ham, Marseille and Monaco said to be interested.

Manchester City are ready to offer Yaya Toure a one-year contract extension.

Michael Carrick is in talks over staying at Manchester United next season as a player and Under-23s coach.

United boss Jose Mourinho is facing another battle with Ajax as both clubs vie to sign Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki.

Former England manager Steve McClaren moved a step closer to taking up a new role at Huddersfield as he watched their play-off clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal have completed the signing of FC Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolašinac on a five-year deal according to reports in Germany.

Manchester City are chasing France Under-20 full-back Nordi Mukiele and sent a scout to watch the 19-year-old Montpellier star in action last week.

Liverpool are set to announce the signing of Hull full-back Andrew Robertson when the summer transfer window opens.

Leicester star Riyad Mahrez has sparked rumours he is keen on a move to Chelsea after being caught calling Antonio Conte’s men an ‘incredible club’.

Pep Guardiola has joined the race for Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has told friends he is moving to the Premier League.

James Rodriguez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, appeared to wave goodbye to home fans during Real Madrid’s final home game of the season on Sunday.

Chelsea winger Willian has committed his future to the club after being linked with a shock move to Manchester United.

Borussia Monchengladbach have revealed they would be open to signing Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen.

Everton believe they have beaten Sevilla and Tottenham in the race to sign Malaga starlet Sandro Ramirez.

The Premier League hope to tackle homophobic abuse at matches by announcing a partnership with Stonewall.

Marco Silva declined to commit his future to Hull City and intends to meet the club’s owners this week for talks after a heavy defeat at Crystal Palace condemned his team to relegation back to the Championship after one chaotic year among the elite.

Celtic face a battle with Brighton if they pursue a move this summer for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Pedro Caixinha has invited Hearts midfielder Alexandros Tziolis to be part of his Rangers revamp this season.

