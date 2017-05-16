Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester City are stepping up their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and are favourites to sign the teenager this summer.

Alan Pardew could be set for a shock return as manager of Sheffield Wednesday – regardless of whether they are promoted to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola admits he would have been sacked if he had been in charge of Barcelona or Bayern Munich this season.

Everton are interested in signing West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini as Ronald Koeman searches for creativity.

Huddersfield are plotting a move for Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown if they seal promotion to Premier League.

Liverpool have slapped a £30m price tag on misfit Mamadou Sakho after his successful Crystal Palace loan spell.

Real Madrid will only allow James Rodriguez to leave if they receive offers of £63m or above as rumours continue to mount that Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Gus Poyet has admitted he would “love” to take Diego Costa to China but believes Chelsea team-mate John Terry may struggle to seal a lucrative move.

Paul Clement will urge Swansea’s owners not to cash in on prized assets Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Isco has asked Real Madrid to abandon a move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, will go all out to sign Antoine Griezmann if Gareth Bale leaves the club this summer.

Newcastle are considering a move for Jay Rodriguez after reportedly being offered the Southampton forward.

Manchester United are preparing a £128m mega double swoop for Real Madrid stars James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.

United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly held talks over a move to Trabzonspor this summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s doctor Volker Musahl has dismissed claims that the Manchester United striker’s knee will be the subject of research.

Monaco have reportedly rejected an opening offer of £68m for Chelsea and Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe from an unnamed club.

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan Jr has played down reports which claimed Liverpool were close to the £26m signing of striker Luan.

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo has reiterated his desire to keep Andrea Belotti but admits they are powerless if his £84m release clause is paid.

Everton are exploring whether or not to sign central defender Mauricio Lemos as part of a summer spend that could top £75m.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that John Stones is set to return for Manchester City’s final two games of the season as he talked up the prospect of James Rodriguez swapping Real Madrid for the Premier League.

Eight of the professional football clubs contacted by the independent inquiry into the game’s sexual-abuse scandal have failed to respond and now risk disciplinary action unless they tell the investigators what they know.

David Moyes will stay at Sunderland only if he is given funds to rebuild.

Stoke are ready to back manager Mark Hughes with transfer funds this summer, but will demand a big improvement next season.

Manchester United’s players will be £38m better off if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final next week in what could be the most lucrative match ever staged for a single squad.

Wolves are considering Aitor Karanka as a potential replacement for Paul Lambert, the head coach who is set to be sacked after a dispute over transfer policy.

