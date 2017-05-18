Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose all want to leave Spurs, with the England trio being targeted by Manchester clubs willing to double their pay packets – and all three are said to be keen to go.

Chelsea are desperately trying to persuade Marco Verratti to join boss Antonio Conte’s quest for more silverware.

Everton have targeted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gylfi Sigurdsson as possible replacements for contract rebel Ross Barkley.

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Mauro Icardi has pledged his allegiance to Inter Milan.

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Romelu Lukaku’s entourage ahead of a £70m summer bid.

Claudio Ranieri has been named as the bookies’ favourite to take over at Watford.

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly lost out to AC Milan in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.

Jermain Defoe is being offered a staggering £18m contract by Bournemouth – despite turning 35 in five months.

Everton are ready to launch a shock £20m summer bid for Manchester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho – as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Red Bull Leipzig duo, striker Timo Werner and midfielder Naby Keita are on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Chelsea are still leading the race to land Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Alexis Sanchez wants to play Champions League football next season, striking a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of keeping their superstar forward.

Paul Clement is expected to make contact with John Terry next week in an ambitious bid to bring the Chelsea legend to Swansea.

Yaya Toure wants a contract resolution next week as Manchester City’s stars wait to hear their fate.

Fulham remain confident Ryan Sessegnon, 16, will sign a professional contract at Craven Cottage – but it won’t be until June as Premier League clubs circle

Former Tottenham flop Paulinho is on the verge of a move to German giants Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Stoke ‘keeper Jack Butland, who has got back into the first team after a year out with a bad ankle injury.

Derby are braced for bids to buy their top scorer Tom Ince – and are prepared to sell him to help rebuild their squad.

Alexis Sanchez has given a major clue he will quit Arsenal this summer – but launched a stinging defence of boss Arsene Wenger.

James Rodriguez is desperate to get a move to the Premier League after Real Madrid gave him the green light to move.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen on Corentin Tolisso, with the French midfielder is set to leave Lyon this summer.

Arsene Wenger is ready to give ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny a fresh chance at Arsenal following a highly successful loan season at Roma.

Tony Pulis is ready to step up his ambitious bid to sign John Terry next week when he meets with West Bromwich Albion’s Chinese owners.

Chelsea have moved quickly to try to head off Real Madrid’s interest in Thibaut Courtois by opening talks over a new contract for their goalkeeper.

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he is willing to sign a five-year deal worth £110,000 a week after helping to secure the club’s Premier League status for another season.

Watford want talks with Hull boss Marco Silva after deciding to part ways with Walter Mazzarri.

Bournemouth are ready to begin their summer recruitment drive by targeting Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic, the Chelsea pair, in a deal worth more than £30m.

Tottenham are targeting a shock summer transfer for Dani Alves.

Internazionale will hold transfer talks with Manchester United over Ivan Perisic.

Swansea boss Paul Clement is ready to make a move to bring John Terry to the Welsh club.

Celtic are being linked with a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

