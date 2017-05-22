Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann have taken a huge blow with the news that Diego Simeone will remain at Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is feeling the pressure ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League final.

Harry Kewell is set to be given his big break in management when he is named Crawley’s new manager this week.

Daniel Sturridge says it is up to Liverpool to decide his future.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is in talks with Fenerbahce about a £5m move to Turkey.

Leicester City and West Brom are both trying to prise Ben Gibson away from Middlesbrough.

Crystal Palace are haggling with Marseille over the price for Steve Mandanda’s return to France.

Juventus are pursuing a move to land Juan Cuadrado on a permanent basis from Chelsea after clause has been triggered in his loan deal.

Chelsea are reportedly struggling to keep hold of manager Antonio Conte with Inter Milan trying to take the 47-year-old back to Italy.

Manchester City have been installed as the early favourites to win the Premier League next season.

The Premier League will not investigate the absurd spectacle on Sunday when Sunderland, Chelsea and John Terry colluded to let the departing Blues captain be substituted after 26 minutes – the same number he wears on his shirt.

West Ham have become embroiled in further controversy after it emerged the club will pay just a fraction of the £2.3m annual business rates bill on their London Stadium home.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

