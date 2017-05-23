Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini is a shock target for champions Chelsea.

Diego Maradona claims Roma legend Francesco Totti is the best player he has ever seen.

Manchester United have been given hope of signing Renato Sanches and Douglas Costa after both players endured a tough season at Bayern Munich.

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson could preserve his Premier League status with a move to either Leicester City or West Brom.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has hammered pampered Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil – accusing them of being part of the deep-rooted problems at Arsenal.

Antonio Conte is fighting to keep Diego Costa at Chelsea.

Liverpool lead the hunt for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker.

Claudio Ranieri has been put off managing Watford after the way his pal Walter Mazzarri was treated.

Norwich are set to name Borussia Dortmund reserve boss Daniel Farke as their new manager.

Bournemouth expect to complete the free transfer signing of Jermain Defoe this week.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will make a bid to land Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Philippe Coutinho has told worried Liverpool fans he sees his long-term future at the club, amid persistent reports of Barcelona interest.

Ross Barkley is ready to leave Everton after failing to meet the club’s deadline for clarifying his future.

Leicester are preparing to battle it out with Crystal Palace for Belgian side Anderlecht’s Senegal international defender Kara Mbodji.

The Foxes are also trying to snap up centre-back Harry Maguire on the cheap from relegated Hull, as he only has 12 months left on his contract.

Tim Sherwood is set to leave his role as director of football at Swindon.

Jose Mourinho is set to axe England star Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

Monaco, Newcastle and West Ham will battle it out for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Manchester United are interested in signing central defenders Raphael Varane and Marquinhos this summer.

Manchester United have made a bid to sign Monaco star Bernardo Silva.

Chelsea will prioritise trying to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton in the summer.

Southampton do not expect a final decision on Claude Puel’s future until later this week but Marco Silva does not feature on their current list of possible successors.

Liverpool will embark on a record-breaking £100m transfer spree to build on their top-four finish.

David Moyes’ final weeks as Sunderland manager were scarred by a series of clashes with both players and staff, as he struggled to control his emotions during a disastrous 10 months on Wearside.

Everton will hold further talks with Ross Barkley this week in an attempt to end the impasse over the midfielder’s future.

Leicester will listen to offers for £15m flop Ahmed Musa this summer.

Sam Allardyce will hold crunch talks with Crystal Palace this week, seeking certain assurances before he commits his future to the club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has flown to Abu Dhabi for end-of-season talks with Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

David Moyes will have a say on Sunderland’s next manager following his resignation from the club.

Gareth Southgate is preparing to signal the end of Wayne Rooney’s England career by leaving him out of his squad for next month’s internationals against Scotland and France.

Everton are understood to have agreed a fee of £25m with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson – but the midfielder has rejected the Merseyside club’s offer of £100,000 a week in wages.

