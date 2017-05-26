Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Wayne Rooney has at least two £50m offers from China to consider as his Manchester United career draws to a close, but has his heart set on a return to former club Everton.

Arsenal have made another offer, worth £270,000-a-week, to contract rebel Alexis Sanchez in a bid to keep him from Bayern Munich’s clutches.

Diego Costa will cost Tianjin Quanjian a world-record £152m if his move to China goes ahead this summer.

West Bromwich Albion are prepared to make Troy Deeney the club’s top earner and offer a contract worth £100,000 per week if a deal can be struck with Watford.

Pablo Zabaleta has agreed a two-year deal to join West Ham United.

Everton will move for Cuco Martina following his release from Southampton.

Jermain Defoe will complete his move to Bournemouth from Sunderland by the end of this week.

Newcastle United and Brighton remain at the forefront of the battle to take Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign up to four top players this summer in a transfer spree likely to exceed £200m, with Antoine Griezmann top of the list of targets.

Liverpool will have to smash their transfer record to have any hope of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita after the German side insisted that he was not for sale.

Arsenal will hold contract talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next week to try and end the possibility of him leaving this summer, amid interest from Liverpool and Everton.

Manchester City are looking to sign up to six new players this summer as part of Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.

Chelsea will reject any cut-price offers for Diego Costa this summer and are adamant it will take a huge bid to prise their leading goalscorer from Stamford Bridge.

Middlesbrough are expected to open talks with Garry Monk after he resigned as Leeds United’s head coach.

Spanish prosecutors are considering whether Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo should face charges over allegations made by the country’s tax agency that he defrauded the authorities of around £13m between 2011 and 2014.

Wayne Rooney is set to quit Manchester United and make a move to the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United are ready to activate Antoine Griezmann’s £86m release clause at Atletico Madrid.

Arsene Wenger will be forced to make a last-minute FA Cup final fitness decision on Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi.

Derby are trying to snap up George Boyd on a free transfer, with the winger yet to sign a new contract at Burnley.

Garry Monk is set to hold talks with Middlesbrough after resigning as manager of Leeds.

Marco Silva has put FC Porto on hold while he waits for offers from the Premier League.

Brighton are considering a move for former Aston Villa midfielder Yacouba Sylla.

West Ham are hoping Pablo Zabaleta can help lure Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho to the club for £25m.

Watford have slapped a whopping £35m on star striker Troy Deeney, who could be set to leave Vicarage Road in the summer.

Wales boss Chris Coleman has distanced himself from the Crystal Palace job.

Brighton and Newcastle have been given permission to speak to Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham about a loan deal.

Winger Marko Arnautovic could be on his way out of Stoke – with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain lining up £15m bids.

Aitor Karanka could make a return to management with Leeds after Garry Monk’s shock resignation.

Everton will hold talks with Cuco Martina over a free transfer for the Southampton defender.

Newcastle are set to trigger a £6m release clause to land Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pires from La Liga side Leganes.

Southampton are ready to offer Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia a ticket back to the Premier League.

Vitoria Setubal manager Jose Couceiro has admitted he is powerless to prevent Rangers sealing a £1m deal for Fabio Cardoso.

Brighton are hoping to beat fellow Premier League new boys Newcastle to the loan signing of Tammy Abraham after both clubs were given permission to speak to the England U21 striker by Chelsea.

