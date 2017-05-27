Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today

Arsene Wenger is set to sign a new two-year Arsenal deal regardless of the FA Cup final result.

Antonio Conte is set for a new £40m contract at Chelsea as the Premier League champions get set to back the Italian in the transfer market.

Liverpool are ready to break their club transfer record to land £50m-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

Marco Silva is in advanced talks with Watford but Crystal Palace are still determined to land the ex-Hull boss.

Craig Shakespeare is still in limbo over his Leicester future as the Foxes visit the Monaco Grand Prix for an end-of-season trip.

Arsene Wenger has dropped an FA Cup bombshell by picking David Ospina to play at Wembley ahead of No 1 Petr Cech.

Antonio Conte is set to sign a new £9.5m-a-year deal with Chelsea.

Bournemouth scrapped their bid to sign John Terry to make Jermain Defoe the highest-paid player in their history.

Jose Mourinho will demand £60m from Real Madrid for David De Gea.

Danny Rose has stunned Tottenham by admitting some of his team-mates could leave this summer.

Pep Guardiola is at war with old club Barcelona for lining up three of their best young teenagers in Pablo Moreno, Nico Gonzalez and Ansu Fati.

Manchester United were suckered into paying their world record £86m for Paul Pogba because Juventus had no buyout clause, according to their director.

Wigan are naming Portsmouth boss Paul Cook as their new manager in an emotional return to the club.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger warned club directors: Don’t take big decisions just to make the fans happy.

Marco Silva is on the brink of the Watford job.

Tony Pulis is considering his future at West Brom because of persistent criticism from fans despite securing a top-ten finish in the Premier League.

Petr Cech has been left astounded by Arsene Wenger’s decision to drop him in favour of David Ospina for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Tottenham have sold more than half of the 9,000 premium season-tickets that will be available when their new stadium opens for the 2018/19 season.

Sam Allardyce’s discussions with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish following his resignation last Tuesday were so amicable that the outgoing manager offered advice about who should replace him at Selhurst Park.

Bournemouth’s owner Maxim Demin has become embroiled in a riddle over a charge for betting on football apparently brought and then dropped by the FA.

Pep Guardiola is set to launch a bid for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy as Manchester City look to complete significant pieces of transfer business early this summer after landing Bernardo Silva.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has dismissed reports he has already agreed to leave this summer but stopped short of committing his future to the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club this summer, with a queue of clubs interested in signing the Bundesliga’s top scorer, according to reports.

Gary Cahill admits he was close to joining Arsenal before fate intervened and got him hooked on trophies at Chelsea.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is aiming to emulate the career of Italy and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon by playing for another 15 years.

Only a world-record offer in excess of £50m would tempt Juventus to part company with 30-year-old defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Manchester City view Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, valued at £30m, as more obtainable than Juventus’ Alex Sandro, despite fierce competition for his signature.

The Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s ‘Not A Penny More’ campaign has targeted the interests of the club’s owners and their boycott of home matches is set to be extended to the League Two play-off final against Exeter at Wembley tomorrow.

The Brazil national team manager Tite has suggested that Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho would be an “ideal player” for Barcelona, should the playmaker ever make a move to Catalonia.

Manchester City are looking to move quickly and secure two of Europe’s best full-backs in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, following the arrival of Bernardo Silva.

Claudio Ranieri could be set for a shock return to management with Leeds.

Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez has confirmed the La Liga side are in talks to re-sign Lucas Perez.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

