Footballer Victor Moses Weds In London – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Footballer Victor Moses Weds In London
P.M. News
Victor Moses, Nigerian football star who had a successful season at his club Chelsea FC, reportedly got married to his longtime partner in London today. Having managed to keep this family very private, as not much is known about his wife but it is …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!