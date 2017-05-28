Pages Navigation Menu

For Me To Win Ballon d’Or, I Will Have To Kill Messi And Ronaldo – Balotelli

Super Mario Balotelli has jokingly stated that his desire to win the prestigious yearly award, Ballon d’Or can only be achieved if he ‘kills’ Barcelona star player Lionel Messi and his eternal rival, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Nice forward Balotelli, 26, has ambitions of winning the trophy awarded each year to the world’s best player…

