Diddy, Jay Z, Dr. Dre top Forbes’ list of richest hip-hop stars – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Diddy, Jay Z, Dr. Dre top Forbes' list of richest hip-hop stars
New York Daily News
Jay Z may be valued at $810 million (yes, you read that right), but the hip-hop mogul doesn't run this town quite yet – that honor still belongs to Sean (Diddy) Combs. Diddy has kept his place atop Forbes' annual list of wealthiest hip-hop artists with …
Hip-hop moguls: Diddy leads race to have billion-dollar net worth
How Jay Z Leapfrogged Dre And Nearly Caught Diddy In The Race To $1 Billion
Diddy Tops Forbes' List of Richest Hip-Hop Artists for 7th Year and Is Not Far Away From Becoming a Billionaire
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!