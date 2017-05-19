Forbes Names Beyoncé and Jay Z a Billion-Dollar Couple according to Their Combined Net Worth

Billionaire couple alert! Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are officially a billion-dollar couple, according to Forbes. The singer who is pregnant with twins made Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women’, with a personal fortune of $350million. The total for Jay Z, rounded up to $810 million following last week’s ranking of hip-hop’s richest acts (he trails […]

