Ford-K: Wetang'ula won't vie for Senate
Daily Nation
Ford-K: Wetang'ula won't vie for Senate
Daily Nation
Nasa co-principal Moses Wetang'ula. His party, Ford Kenya, has denied claims that he will be defending his Bungoma Senate seat in the August 8 elections. He has been promised a cabinet position if Nasa wins the elections. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL …
