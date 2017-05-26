Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ford ousts CEO as auto industry faces transformation – The Star Online

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Star Online

Ford ousts CEO as auto industry faces transformation
The Star Online
Fields' departure represents the challenge facing the auto industry in general – how to keep doing traditional business while moving into self-driving cars and vehicle connectivity and car sharing and ride sharing, said experts. — AFP. SAN FRANCISCO
Ford's New Outsider CEO Has Some Catching Up to DoBloomberg
Ex-Ford Motor chief to bank $57.5m despite $25bn shares slumpIrish Examiner
Ford names Hackett as CEODaily Trust
Fox Business –News Chief –Detroit Free Press –WSBT-TV
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.