Foreign education proffers solutions to Nigeria’s issues – Netherlands’ envoy

By Amaka Abayomi

THE Head of Netherlands Representation in Lagos/Deputy Head of Mission, Abuja, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, has said the acquisition of foreign education by Nigerians should be used to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Deelen, who made this known at an interactive session with journalists on the forthcoming Study in Netherlands fair, said, if rightly applied, the combination of the exposure and education acquired would be of great benefit to Nigeria.

His words: “We focus a lot on educational programmes as our way of promoting the relationship with Nigeria. Education in Netherlands is taken seriously by the government and that accounts for why our universities and education system are highly ranked globally.

“The main thing here is exposure and how it can be used to positively transform Nigeria. This is because when Nigerians acquire foreign education in Netherlands or elsewhere, they are exposed to how things are done and tend to see how these solutions can be applied back home to the challenges being faced here.

“We see this happen in Netherlands when Dutch students travel out for studies and come back with new experiences which they use to further develop their knowledge, career and interests. That also rubs off on the nation positively.

“Though sometimes it is difficult for most Nigerians to get that exposure, but it is essential for us to look at what is happening in other nations to see what solutions that have been tested to know how same can be applied back home.”

The fair is to hold on June 10, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel from 9am, and would have over 10 participating institutions in attendance.

The post Foreign education proffers solutions to Nigeria’s issues – Netherlands’ envoy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

