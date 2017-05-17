Foreign Reserves Down By $96m In 9 Days As CBN Deepens Intervention – Leadership Newspapers
Foreign Reserves Down By $96m In 9 Days As CBN Deepens Intervention
Leadership Newspapers
The nation's foreign reserves fell by $96 million in nine days following the rapid intervention by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the foreign exchange market. Data from CBN's website revealed that foreign reserves that was at $30.97 billion on May 2 …
Naira strengthens as CBN injects $457.3m into FX market
