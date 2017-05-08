Foreigners come for Nigerian who claimed Chibok girls saga is a scam

Pages Navigation Menu

Coming after it was reported that 82 Chibok girls have been swapped for Boko Haram prisoners, and subsequent report on CNN Facebook page, a Nigerian man who claimed the kidnap saga was a scam, has been slammed by foreigners who commented on the page.

Here’s actually what went down on the page;

Image may contain: text
Image may contain: text

Image may contain: text

Image may contain: 2 people, text
Image may contain: 2 people

