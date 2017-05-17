Pages Navigation Menu

Foremost Nigerian actor, Baban Larai is dead

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The first gazetted Nigerian actor‎, Abdullahi Abubakar Song, who was popularly known as Baban Larai, has died in Yola. He passed away on Sunday after a brief illness at 84. Baban Larai is survived by four children, including Jummai Bashir, who is the permanent secretary, Adamawa State ‎Ministry of Youths and Sports. ‎He began his […]

