Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forex: Buhari happy with market stability

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the stability in the Foreign Exchange market and other activities of the apex bank. Emefiele, who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, said Buhari […]

The post Forex: Buhari happy with market stability appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.