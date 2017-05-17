Former Acting State Chairman of PDP assasinted

Former Acting State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Bayelsa State, Mr. Christopher Hobobo, has been assassinated. He was reportedly assassinated in his residence on PDP Road, Yenagoa, the state capital. Hobobo, who hailed from Agbere town in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assassins in the early …

