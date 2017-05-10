Former Arsenal defender Lauren says Wenger will not resign

Former Arsenal defender Laureano Etamé-Mayer on Wednesday said pressure would not force Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to resign.

Arsenal side face Southampton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday and a win would lift them into fifth position.

Newsmen report that the Frenchman, whose contract expires at the end of this season, has been criticised by some fans.

Etame-Mayer, popularly known as Lauren, said Wenger knew how to deal with pressure, and hopefully things would be in the right way sooner or later.

“I don’t think he will resign. He has been under pressure for 30 to 35 years now and was managing big clubs with big pressure,’’ the former Cameroon right-back said.

In February, Wenger said he would decide on a new contract between March and April, but later said that he made a mistake in giving that timeframe.

Newsmen report that the 40-year-old Lauren played 159 league games for Arsenal between 2000 and 2007 and was also part of the “invincible Arsenal’’ side which won the 2003/2004 league title.

The post Former Arsenal defender Lauren says Wenger will not resign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

