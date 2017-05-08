Former athletes race to replace Ogba at AFN

By Ben Efe

With the conclusion of the zonal elections into boards of the various sporting federations, the race for who will replace current Athletics Federation of Nigeria president, Solomon Ogba has gathered momentum. Rosa Collins, a former African and national triple jump women record holder, former 400m hurdler Henry Amike and a member of the Sydney.

Olympics 4x400m gold winning quartet, Fidelis Gadzama are in frame for the AFN top position. This is even as Ogba who has held sway for eight years is yet to categorically rule himself out of reckoning.

Associates of the former Delta State commissioner for sports are said to have picked a nomination form for him, but Ogba who is out of the country is keeping a low profile. However, Collins an accomplished business woman is setting the pace after making the AFN board on the ticket of the Nigeria Women In Sports (NAWIS). Reports indicate she enjoys the support of athletics stakeholders from across the country. They view her strong will and down-to-earth personality as a plus to her credentials, in her quest to become the second woman to occupy the AFN top position, after Mrs. Violet Odogwu-Nwajei.

Amike who still holds the national 400m hurdles record, a 49.10 seconds effort since 1987 is pressing on with his agenda. “Though the process has been made somewhat cumbersome, I am still forging ahead. “It is all about reviving athletics in the country. It is quite obvious that we need to change the way things are done. With the cooperation of everyone I see a bright future for Nigerian athletics,” Amike said.

Amike is the president of the Nigeria Association of Olympians and also the Nigeria Athletics Technical Officials Association.

