Former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah hearing postponed till June 29

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The hearing of the case of  Sterling Bank against  former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, over alleged indebtedness has been further adjourned till June 29 for  hearing by a Federal High Court Lagos. The bank alleged that Oduah and her company, Sea Petroleum and Gas company Ltd, were indebted to it in the sum of …

