Former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah hearing postponed till June 29

The hearing of the case of Sterling Bank against former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, over alleged indebtedness has been further adjourned till June 29 for hearing by a Federal High Court Lagos. The bank alleged that Oduah and her company, Sea Petroleum and Gas company Ltd, were indebted to it in the sum of …

