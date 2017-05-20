Former commissioner, supporters, join APC in Enugu State

Chief Joe Mmamel, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Enugu State, on Saturday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mmamel completed his defection to the APC when he registered in his Agu Obowa Ward II in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state. He was received by his ward Chairman, Mr Chidozie Uchenna, APC chairman in Enugu state, Dr Ben Nwoye and the party’s national Vice Chairman in the South-East, Chief Emma Enukwu.

