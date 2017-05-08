Former Edo APC Guber Aspirant, Agbomhere Alleges Attack By Thugs Loyal to Edo Deputy Gov.

The Streetjournal

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives​ Congress (APC), in Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, has alleged that thugs suspected to be loyal to the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, attacked him at the Benin Airport on …



and more »