Former Enugu governor, Nnamani dumps PDC, returns to PDP

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaraoke Nnamani, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, the party chairman in his ward has confirmed. Nnamani was in charge of Enugu between 1999 to 2007, and also represented Enugu East senatorial district at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP. But differences […]

