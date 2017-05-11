Former Executive Secretary LCDA Oke-Odo Accused Of Impersonation

The Former Executive Secretary of Agbado Oke-Odo, Local Council Development Area Mr. David Famuyiwa, has been accused of impersonation.

Mr Shitu Adebayo, a resident of the LCDA alleged that the former council secretary did not attend any Engineering School neither did he possess the Council Of Registered Engineering of Nigeria (CORREN) certificate that can certify him as an engineer.

Adebayo said that Famuyiwa has been deceiving the public, using the title to get patronage from unsuspecting public.

According to him, Famuyiwa had denied been an engineer in the statement made to the police during investigation while given his own account of the story.

Adebayo said that the case would soon be charged to court as soon as the police investigation was concluded.

In a swift reaction when LEADERSHIP put a call across to him on the alleged impersonation Famuyiwa denied the allegations saying it was work of his political detractors with the aim of truncating his political ambitions.

He said that the allegation was initiated to stop his ambition of being the next LCDA Chairman.

“The allegation is not true, it is the work of my political enemies, because I am nursing ambition of becoming the next LCDA executive chairman,” he said.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

