Former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed Remanded Again in Kuje Prison

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Bala Mohammed, has been remanded in Kuje Prison following his arraignment at a High Court of the FCT, Gudu District, yesterday.

Justice Abubakar Talba gave the order following his not-guilty plea subsequently after charge was read to him. He would remain in Kuje Prison pending the determination of his bail application.

Bala Mohammed was brought before Justice Talba on a six-count charge bordering on abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864 million preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Counsel to Mohammed, Chris Uche (SAN), immediately move an application for his client’s bail which was opposed by prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani. Arguing the bail application, Uche prayed the court to grant Mohammed bail on self-recognition.

Meanwhile, Justice Talba adjourned the matter till Friday, May 12 for ruling on the bail application and ordered that the former minister be remanded at Kuje prisons till the determination of his application.

