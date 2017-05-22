Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim Visits Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Former Governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Chief Ikedi Ohakim visited the leader of indigenous peoples of Biafra ( IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at his hometown in Abua State today Monday May 22, 2017.

Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke was also present to serve drinks to the governor.

