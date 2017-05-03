Pages Navigation Menu

Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, Remanded In Prison

Posted on May 3, 2017

A Jigawa Chief Magistrate Court yesterday remanded former governor Sule Lamido in prison till May 4, for alleged incitement.
Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Lamin, however, refused the accused bail and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.
Lamido is standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.
The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.
His counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.
It would be recalled that Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano last Sunday.

